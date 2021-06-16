To the editor:
A cartoon in the June 15 edition of The Berkshire Eagle appears to mistakenly equate not getting vaccinated for COVID-19 ("Science says you should get vaccinated") with wearing a mask after being vaccinated ("Science says if you're vaccinated, you don't need a mask").
Failure to get vaccinated not only makes it more likely that a person will get COVID-19 but also makes it more likely that the refuser will spread COVID-19 thereby endangering the health of those in contact with the vaccine refuser and endanger the population in general through the spread of the disease. Wearing a mask when not needed on the other hand places no one in the general public at risk of getting the disease — at worst wearing a mask is simply unnecessary.
The unvaccinated complainer ("You're not the boss of me") enhances the risk of spread of the disease to and by those around him and the society in general. Society has a right to demand that those in danger of spreading the disease take steps to reduce the spread of the disease but has no right to demand that those who do not pose a threat of spreading the disease not wear a mask.
"Rights" are not absolute. Thus, my "right" to swing my arm ends where your nose begins and my right to free speech ends where that speech creates a "clear and present danger" to others. Thus, there is no right to falsely shout out "fire" in a crowded theater and endanger the life and health of a panicked theater going crowd. Simply put, there is no "right" to knowingly endanger the life and/or health of those around you, or society in general.
Carl F. Goodman, Becket