To the editor:
No matter what he says, West Stockbridge Selectman Eric Shimelonis has a perceived, if not a paid, conflict of interest where a decision about the public way beside The Foundry is concerned.
This fact is recorded in minutes of an April Selectmen’s meeting. Eric’s clear allegiance to Foundry owner Amy Brentano disqualifies him from any decisions concerning the road, which has been maintained by the town since the Harris Street bridge was closed to cars.
Ms. Brentano, who runs entertainment outside The Foundry, claims that road as her own. Her neighbors, the Nguyen family’s house and Orient Express restaurant, will be without public or emergency access if the Selectmen do not make it a town road.
Abby Pratt, West Stockbridge