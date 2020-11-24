To the editor:
The virus has kept my family and I apart just as our own government has kept its voters divided. Neither of these are good for our health, and I feel powerless to change it.
With each passing day, both sides of the aisle blame each other for our nation’s problems instead of working together toward a solution. Our political leaders would rather use the wrong doings of the opposing party to justify their agenda.
I frequently ask myself if maybe two wrongs do make a right. Was my grandmother wrong when she taught me this all-important lesson?
When our leaders are bickering and arguing like children on a playground, we need to take charge and send a message that this type of behavior serves no one. We can do this by placing term limits on our elected officials and holding those accountable while in office. How can we expect things to be any different when we continue to elect the same politicians to run our country? How can new, upcoming leaders be brought forth when the powerful continue to occupy the same seat for decades?
The same goes for our own local state government. It, too, has been influenced by the corruptive behavior of our national leaders. Our own local leaders use smear campaigns by embellishing and twisting stories about their challengers. It seems like the desire to win will outweigh the conscience of the many and we the citizens of the commonwealth will pay the price.
We must remember that we are less powerful as a society the longer we allow ourselves to be divided. Our views should be discussed in a way that has each party leaving the discussion as they were heard. Just because one is passionate about their beliefs, it in no way means we have but one path going forward.
We must eliminate the hostility and anger that surrounds our political system. We must continue to work together to forge new and interesting ways to communicate. A wise person once said that one cannot be listening if their mouth is always moving.
Scott Chapman, Cheshire