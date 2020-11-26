The holiday card dilemma
To the editor:
Our family likes the holiday card tradition — we love hearing from friends and family, including those letters with lots of details. At least once a year a good “catch-up” is a treat, with daily life at gallop pace, calls infrequent, and Facebook no longer the treasure trove of personal news. Our family crafts a communication, too, with family photos, news, commentary, a bit of humor, and good wishes. Yes, good wishes. Last year’s wishes make me cringe. We wished all our dearest a happy 2020 and a great new decade. Aargh. Certainly, this 2020 is not what we had in mind. Can’t beat ourselves up, how could we have known the calamities in store soon after the start of the new Roaring Twenties? They took off roaring all right... what a beast.
So this year’s holiday card message is quite a dilemma. Last year’s joyful wishes did you no good at all. We certainly can’t wish the same thing for the coming year. Under current circumstances “Happy 2021” sounds like a farce from a reality denier. But then what do we wish? Genuinely, we want all the meanness and troubles and disease to be conquered. “Peace and Joy”, while lovely, is too utopian. “Hope we all survive to 2022”? Real but awful. I’m sure you see what I mean. And that’s just the card message dilemma.
Then there’s the letter dilemma. What fun tales can we share? We travelled nowhere, except in our imagination. Still hunkering in rural Tyringham 258 days and counting? Bear and voles running wild in quiet countryside? All men in our house sprouted pandemic-fashionable extra hair everywhere? Celebration of youngest’s college graduation cancelled, student finished Physics from childhood bedroom? The virtues of Zoom, yes, a godsend. And Tyringham got fiber just in time (but who cares outside our little burgh?) Oh, here is one: With job postponed, son built a composting toilet as COVID project… you see what I mean, right? Who wants to read that kind of stuff?
I’m actually an optimist. That great new decade is coming. If you look up “Roaring Twenties” in the marvelous internet, Wikipedia defines the old one as “... a decade of economic growth and widespread prosperity, driven by recovery from wartime devastation and deferred spending, a boom in construction, and the rapid growth of consumer goods…”
We now all know that those twenties were preceded by a pandemic, too. Oh, and Wikipedia also explains that “President Warren G. Harding “brought back normalcy” to the politics of the United States.” I still don’t know what to do about the holiday card dilemma, but there’s something we can like in those Roaring Twenties parallels.
Barbara Palmer, Tyringham
Advisory committee’s purpose misunderstood
To the editor:
This letter is in response to the letter to the editor on Nov. 26 questioning Williamstown’s Diversity Inclusion & Racial Equity (DIRE) Advisory Committee. The author’s compliments don’t mask the aspersions the questions are meant to cast. Of the three questions posed, two are ill-placed and one, whether retreats comply with open meeting law, could be answered by either referring to the great DIRE documentation that the author acknowledges or by participating in an open DIRE meeting that the author encourages.
Just because DIRE has addressed the compliance of the citizens’ petitions known as Articles 36 (Not in Our County) & 37 (Equity) which were passed nearly unanimously (one known abstention on Article 37) at town meeting, it doesn’t require that DIRE be solely responsible for their compliance.
The author stated the articles were passed at the “closing” of town meeting but the author could have made a motion to vote on the articles first rather than last when citizens’ petitions are traditionally considered. The number of people who voluntarily left the meeting before the vote would not have been enough to change the outcome of the vote.
The question about the perpetrator of a hate-based assault which the author downplayed as a “message” should be directed to the Williamstown Police Department or the District Attorney.
Article 36 creates a duty for representatives and employees of the town to report “any and all hate, exclusion, or intolerance they may witness.” Questions about the law’s weight vis-a-vis other laws should be directed to the Attorney General. Potential penalty questions should be directed to the Select Board and the Town Manager.
The author refers to the forming of DIRE as recent. Recent relative to what? The life of the last advisory committee on economic development was about a year and DIRE has been operating since mid-summer in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. DIRE is fully functioning, timely, and legitimately formed by the elected Select Board.
The author calls DIRE “unusual in many ways” and we are “urged to watch”. On these points we agree, but likely for different reasons. I would love to see DIRE members, and the intellectual and diverse backgrounds they embody, on all the town’s supermajority-white boards and committees.
Huff Templeton, Williamstown Condolences
To Miller
To the editor:
I feel for Williams professor Steven Miller. He must have missed the lessons in Rick Wilson’s best seller “Everything Trump Touches Dies”.
Richard Jette, Adams