To the editor:
It is with deep sadness that I read my hometown news today. What kind of turmoil has eroded quality of life in Pittsfield? Is it the opioid crisis? Are we still blaming GE's exodus?
I look first to the people in local government. Evidently, Pittsfield's local government is a disgrace. Homeless sheltering for entire seasons in Springside Park? Are you joking?
The Diocese of Springfield, turning Saint Joseph's High School into a homeless shelter — are they mad? There, just two generations ago, our parents studied Latin, the Bible, the Constitution, receiving an education superior to most advanced degrees today.
Bousquet Ski Resort's nonsense restrictions dictated by a political agenda that has nothing to do with reality. Keep up! The truth has nothing to do with this farce. Blind complacency is pathetic.
Pittsfield leadership appears to have total disregard for honorable action and resistance to tyranny which, not long ago, was birthed in its own hills!
Give thought to Mercy Otis, "the conscience of the American Revolution," and her contemporaries, those whose life's work involved fighting for the natural laws of your birthright, the foundations of your freedom that early on formed and established the constitutional rights of the people of the United States when quality of life was truly hard earned and suffering was the norm.
Please revisit taking extraordinary measures toward reclaiming that birthright, or God help us, my beautiful hometown.
Diane Murray, Colorado