To the editor:

Does The Berkshire Eagle have it in for the Berkshire district attorney? The Eagle's Nov. 19 headline "State office flags errors in DA Andrea Harrington's campaign accounts" leads the reader to assume that there's some campaign finance flim-flammery in the DA's office uncovered by the sharp-penciled investigators in the state's Office of Campaign and Political Finance.

Yet, I pursued this sordid tale to paragraph four, only to discover that the "review was launched after Harrington’s campaign committee itself notified OCPF late last year and this year that money had been deposited in the incorrect account." Some scandal. Methinks The Eagle has it in for District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

Stephen E Harris, Middlefield

