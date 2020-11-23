To the editor:
We were told that COVID would end five months ago. We were also told that the topic would disappear after Election Day. What happened? Perhaps the president was wrong and the scientists were right? Well, there are good people on both sides; we can have our alternate sets of facts, right? What does it matter?
It matters because a quarter of a million Americans are dead who didn’t have to die. It matters because once again our hospitals are at the breaking point. It matters because, with ICUs filled with COVID patients, others with non-COVID health crises may not get the care they deserve and desperately need. How did we get to this point — again?!
There is a deep-seated fantasy out there that COVID is a hoax — tell that to a cousin of mine who came down with it and another who died of it! As Gov. J. B. Pritzker of Illinois, said, “What will it take to make this real for you?” What should have been a straightforward response to a health emergency became a political debate. Our civil liberties as guaranteed by the Constitution are being trampled on, we've been told. Well, what about the civic responsibilities that each and every one of us owes our fellow Americans? Have we finally descended into an “every man for himself” mentality? The Constitution was adopted not just “to secure the Blessings of Liberty,” but equally “to establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, [and] promote the general Welfare.”
Face it, folks: masks save lives; social distancing saves lives. Had this country followed a coordinated policy of mask wearing, social distancing, and, yes, even lockdown, for a period of four weeks back in the spring, we would almost certainly not be in our present dire situation. But the President and his followers had neither the political will nor the emotional maturity to see what had to be done in order to bring the pandemic under control. FDR told 1930s Americans they had a “rendezvous with destiny.” Understanding what had to be done, and shouldering the burden of hard work and sacrifice, they did it. In this era of Tweets and soundbites, many people do not know history. They only know what Big Brother has told them. No wonder this country is in the mess that it’s in. Unlike our forebears, we won’t be called “the Greatest Generation.”
Jeff Bradway, Pittsfield