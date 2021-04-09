To the editor: I was saddened to hear there will be no fans allowed at volleyball games this year.
Crowds would not be large. Masks and distancing could still be enforced. My suggestion is to let parents and grandparents attend. They should spread out easy with these numbers.
Some of these players have been in the Wahconah Regional High School program for four years. This is a tough way to finish your volleyball career. I hope the school leaders would consider this small form of attendance.
It would just seem more like a "match."
Peter Ellsworth, Pittsfield