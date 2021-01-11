100 days of opportunity to prioritize the pandemic
To the editor: In the first 100 days of the next administration, we will have an opportunity and an obligation to act with knowledge, compassion and an appropriate sense of urgency. It is essential that addressing the impacts of the pandemic take priority.
I call on Congressman Richard Neal and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey to immediately work with President-elect Joe Biden to craft a large COVID recovery package that includes the resources needed to help renters struggling to avoid eviction, boosts food assistance via SNAP and shifts tax policies to focus on low-income workers and families by expanding the EITC and Child Tax Credit. The recently passed relief package effectively is a down payment on this, but much more is necessary.
The historic $4 billion investment in access to vaccines globally is appreciated, but is inadequate to combat this global pandemic. Our next COVID-19 package must include at least $20 billion in funding for global health and nutrition in lower-income countries. All of us depend on this, for a global pandemic can only resolve if there is global cooperation.
Leslye Heilig, Great Barrington