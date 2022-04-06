To the editor: I’m writing in response to John Hamilton’s March 31 letter to the editor ("Letter: From Roosevelt to Richmond, protecting open space and preserving public access," Eagle).
Mr. Hamilton may not be familiar with the one important difference between the two competing amendment proposals to the Richmond zoning bylaw. I’d like to clarify. The Perry’s Peak residents’ proposal similarly protects all open space in Richmond and access to it. It offers everything the Planning Board’s proposal does. What our proposal then adds is protection for the character of Richmond neighborhoods and the right of residents to have a voice when that changes.
In order to uphold the right of Richmond residents to continue to enjoy the quiet, private and peaceful neighborhoods in which they have chosen to make their home, we made one addition to the Planning Board’s proposal. It is a requirement that a landowner apply for a special permit if and only if they publicly promote or advertise the use of their land for recreational purposes to the general public. Promotion/advertising to the “general public” is principally directed at people who are unknown to the landowner, people outside their circle of friends, people they ultimately have no control over.
Also, and perhaps most importantly, when advertising to the general public, reasonable control is lost over the number of people that could respond. For these reasons, we believe by-right recreational use of open land is not acceptable in all situations in Richmond as the Planning Board’s overly broad amendment would allow. If the Planning Board’s by-right proposal passes at our annual town meeting, Richmond residents stand to lose control over the character of their own neighborhoods and the town’s hands will be tied when it comes to offering any recourse when inevitable problems arise.
Jami Grossman, Richmond