To the editor: My name is Brayden and I am 8 years old and go to school at Muddy Brook Elementary.
Last year, just after Thanksgiving, my grandmother took me to the Great Barrington Historical Society & Museum, which is very near Guido's store but on the opposite side of the street, to look at their Christmas display.
I could not believe all the beautiful decorations. There were stories about how children around the world celebrate Christmas. In one room, there was a tree decorated with strings of popcorn and pieces of fruit. In another room, there was a lady in a beautiful dress. There was a train that went back and forth stopping at a station to let people get off.
Another room had a huge village with little figures skating on a pond and people skiing down hills, and a windmill and merry-go-round. I wanted to play with them but my grandmother said I must not touch them, which was very hard for me to keep my hands to myself. The best thing of all was the hot chocolate drink I had in a cup. I never have chocolate milk at home. I am looking forward to going back again this year to see everything again.
Brayden Nowobilski, Great Barrington