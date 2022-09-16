To the editor: I wanted to give a gigantic and belated thank you for the warm welcome I received at The Berkshire Eagle's open house on Aug. 4. ("The Berkshire Eagle's newsroom in Pittsfield gets a modern makeover," Eagle, Aug. 6.)
I arrived shortly after the 4 p.m. start, and it was already packed. I was lucky enough to receive a copy of "Berkshire Memories: The Early Years: 1800s through 1939" and some “swag.” Some of the greeters expressed surprise at the large turnout.
I was blown away at having a chance to see the light and airy renovated newsroom. From the moment I walked in, I was enthusiastically greeted by staff who were more than willing to answer any and all questions from their fans. Among others this included: photojournalist Gillian Jones, editorial page editor Dave Coffey, executive editor Kevin Moran, and president and publisher Fredric Rutberg. Others who were hard at work on their computers were still willing to have photos taken.
I first watched “Good Morning, Magnum” — a short film celebrating the installment of The Eagle's new printing press last year — with a number of others including Becket friends Don (columnist) and Ann Morrison. After spending a lot of time in the newsroom, my last stop that day was the press room. One of the people in charge of monitoring what was happening with the press was surprised I wanted his photo as well. Unfortunately, I didn’t get his name.
The day after the open house, Aug. 5, I received an email from circulation that “Our press had a breakdown last night causing the papers to come out very late.” I jokingly replied “Maybe it was tired from yesterday’s open house?”
I’ve been a subscriber since 1985 and am so proud to be a subscriber of one of what may be one of the few remaining independently owned papers.
Linda Colvin, Becket