A beloved figure among those lost
To the editor: I want to thank The Eagle for publishing the names, and in so many cases the pictures, of members of the community who have died of the coronavirus just since September.
I was looking through them and came upon the name of Francis X. Downing, the former owner of Lee Pharmacy. For many years when we were young and could not afford two cars, my husband would take the early bus to Boston where he worked, and for all those years he would find the pharmacy door open at 6 a.m. and Francis at the counter dispensing coffee and neighborliness to people who would otherwise have been forced to stand outside in all weathers as they waited for the bus.
Francis was the nicest man in the world, and I want to thank The Eagle for enabling all of us who remember him to mourn his death.
Alice Sedgwick Wohl, West Stockbridge