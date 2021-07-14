To the editor: We read with great interest the interview with Jeff Rodgers ("Executive Spotlight: Jeff Rodgers/Berkshire Museum," Eagle, July 3) the current director of the tarnished Berkshire Museum.
When asked if he would consider art deaccession as his predecessor Van Shields did, the question was not answered directly. Instead he replied “… we’re not going to find ourselves in that boat again.”
The question should have been: “Would you, like Shields, have sold off the crown jewels of the collection in the way it was done?”
Of course deaccession is not going to happen again — there is less art left in the building.
Morris Bennett and Anne Roland, Pittsfield