To the editor:
Recently, the students of the Berkshire Music School had the wonderful opportunity to showcase their talents at The Foundry in West Stockbridge for our Performathon 2021. Now in our 80th year, the Berkshire Music School is dedicated to fostering the love and pursuit of music for all ages through quality music education activities, community collaborations, and performance opportunities. Each year, we host a performance marathon to raise much needed scholarship money for students who would otherwise be unable to participate in music lessons or classes.
Recognizing the complications we faced in producing a public performance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Foundry generously volunteered to host Performathon 2021 to ensure that the beloved annual event could take place in a safe and inspiring environment. The student musicians who performed at The Foundry were of all ages, backgrounds, and experience levels, and truly represented the diverse myriad of voices that make the Berkshires such a culturally rich place to live. For most of these students this was their first time performing in front of an audience, and for everyone the experience will shape their lives for years to come.
The Foundry’s Artistic Producing Director Amy Brentano treated our student musicians with the generous spirit that she has become known for in working with emerging artists in the community for more than 20 years. Her team was gracious and professional, ensuring that these emerging musicians were given the opportunity to showcase their talents in a supportive public setting.
The Berkshire Music School is grateful to The Foundry for donating its facility and staff to produce Performathon 2021, and we are inspired by The Foundry’s commitment to providing an artistic home for tNEUBERThe Berkshires’ music and performing arts community.
Natalie Johnsonius Neubert, Pittsfield
The author is the executive director of The Berkshire Music School