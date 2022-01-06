To the editor: I recently tested positive for COVID-19.
I am fully vaccinated and have received the booster, so hopefully my case will be mild. I worked at the wonderful North Adams Regional Hospital for more than 30 years and after that under the Northern Berkshire Healthcare umbrella for eight years at Sweet Brook Care Centers. I was not a direct care worker but in administrative areas.
I "retired" in 2008 and started work there in the 1960s, so it's difficult for me to pinpoint exactly when this happened. I think it was around the year 2000, so more than 20 years ago. We received information that we needed to attend meetings on "how health care has to prepare for a pandemic." Well, I remember thinking that "pandemic" was a strange word I certainly had never heard of and I really had more important things to do than attend these meetings. Kathy Arabia, if you read this, I am sure you will remember, as I believe you headed up this task force.
Well, I am ashamed that I called it a silly word, but never did I think that something like that would ever happen. The whole world is experiencing this so far unstoppable virus. All those direct care workers that I observed in my 30-plus years at the hospital were all the cream of the crop. They were the hardest workers I could imagine, and now with this virus, the amount of work added to health care jobs is incredible.
As this pandemic goes on and on, we must periodically stop and thank all first responders for working above and beyond and taking the health of others above their own. Thank you.
Kathy Denaualt, Clarksburg