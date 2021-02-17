A bipartisan solution for state’s climate efforts
To the editor: I’m writing in response to The Eagle’s recent coverage of a laudable and necessary phenomenon: bipartisan work on climate change solutions.
The current negotiations within state government regarding a plan for statewide net-zero emissions illustrate bipartisan willingness to collaborate. We need the same at the national level. As a young adult who will watch climate challenges unfold for years to come, I believe we cannot rely on solutions pushed through by a partisan majority, because they will be subject to shifting political tides. We need solutions that address concerns across the political spectrum — solutions that are effective, good for people and good for the economy.
A challenging combination? I thought so, but having recently begun volunteering with the Berkshires chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a grassroots climate advocacy organization, I’ve learned about a solution that meets these criteria. CCL supports federal legislation that: 1) puts a fee on fossil fuels based on their greenhouse gas emissions — a carbon fee that starts low and grows predictably over time; 2) redistributes the collected funds monthly to American households as “dividends”; 3) establishes tariffs on imports from and rebates on exports to countries without a comparable carbon fee. This legislation checks the three E’s of bipartisan climate solutions: it is effective, equitable and economically beneficial. It would rapidly drive down greenhouse gas emissions, support Americans economically through the transition to net-zero emissions, create millions of jobs and protect American industry.
I hope Congress will implement this well-designed solution.
Ava Girard, Great Barrington