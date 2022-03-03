To the editor: I am old enough to remember newspaper coverage here at home when the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 occurred and was brutally put down in a matter of weeks by the Soviet Union’s armed forces. The Hungarians fought back and 2,500 of them lost their lives. It is reported that as many as 700 Russian soldiers were killed in the conflict. Refugees in droves fled across the border into Austria — as many as 200,000.
A dozen years later, in response to the Prague Spring of 1968, the armed forces of the Soviet Union invaded Czechoslovakia. Military units were flown into the Prague airport overnight and that morning its citizenry awoke to the rumble of tanks in the streets. I was a college student at that time and one of my professors had traveled to Prague to attend an international conference. He and other delegates left the country in a caravan to cross the border into what was then West Germany. It was not just a newspaper story to me.
Russia’s Vladimir Putin desires to turn back the tide of history and reinstate the lost power of the Russian empire by invading a sovereign state that once belonged to the USSR. Ukraine has its own language and its own culture. Those who have known independence from Russia for the last 30 years do not wish for a new Iron Curtain to descend. Both before and after the dissolution of the USSR, I was a frequent visitor to Estonia and witnessed firsthand how the greater populace yearned for independence except for an enclave of Russian speakers from mining communities on the eastern border.
Estonia, along with the other Baltic States, is a member of NATO. Ukraine is not. Has our memory of the Hungarian Revolution and the Prague Spring been so easily erased? How many of Ukraine’s citizens will perish in the coming days? Fewer to be sure, but how many Russian soldiers will go home in body bags? How many Ukrainian refugees will flee across the border into Poland? How effectively will the NATO allies and the rest of the free world stand up to Russia?
A new black mark is being recorded in history, but how many Americans are willing to suffer some of the blowback from sanctions on Russia?
Markes E. Johnson, Williamstown
The writer is a professor emeritus at Williams College, from which he conducted research in Estonia and Russia during the 1980s and 1990s.