Letter: A call for fairness in Great Barrington's short-term rental fees

To the editor: In early January of this year, the Great Barrington Select Board voted to adopt an annual registration fee of $200 for anyone operating a short-term rental unit. ("New Airbnb registration fees raise hackles as Great Barrington works to cover its costs," Eagle, Jan. 10.)
I am wondering how the Select Board can possibly justify that fee. Operators of a 25-room bed and breakfast are required to pay $150 annually. Only a 50-plus-room lodging house would be required to pay more than a short-term rental operator at an annual rate of $250. The short-term rental fee seems prejudicial and punitive.
Let’s talk about the one notable absence in the Health Department's lodging fees. Why aren't long-term rental unit operators also required to register? If the town (as per the short-term rental bylaw) seeks to ensure that public safety and health are paramount, especially in residential neighborhoods, why isn't the town inclined to monitor whether safety measures are in place at long term rental units — many of which might lack smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide detectors and the like? Does the town even have full knowledge of how many long-term rentals exist? It stands to reason that owners of long-term rental units should also be required to register with the town, pay an annual fee and be subject to the same safety protocols.
Is protecting and preserving the character of our neighborhoods truly a goal of the Select Board? If so, long-term rental units ought to be monitored as well. I can only imagine that people who find themselves upstairs or downstairs or next door to a long-term rental unit might find that the tenant occupying the unit sometimes acts in ways that are inappropriate for the building or the neighborhood. With all the money the Select Board has decided to pay to an outside monitoring and compliance firm, might that firm also be charged with receiving anonymous tips regarding disturbances at long-term rental units?
Either the town has an honest concern for public safety and neighborhood character in residential areas, or the decision to apply uneven standards and out-of-proportion fees for short-term rental unit operators — while releasing long-term rental operators from any fiscal or other responsibility — is a veiled attempt at singling out and punishing short-term rental operators.
The Select Board has a responsibility to be fair and consistent. After all the rancor and division in Great Barrington around the short-term rental issue, the Select Board should revisit and adjust the fee schedule and refrain from adding insult to injury.
Maureen E. Meier, Great Barrington