A call for God’s blessing on America
To the editor: Irving Berlin wrote a peace song in 1938 titled “God Bless America.”
It was a troubling time for the world as fascism and war threatened Europe. Right now we need to reflect on the lyrics of this patriotic song because America faces eminent danger from terrorists groups in the days leading up to Joe Biden’s inauguration.
We need to reflect on the message conveyed in the words of this song. We need to ask God to bless America, for it is the land that we all love. We need to ask God to stand beside America and guide our nation through the nights and days leading up to Joe Biden’s inauguration with His light from above.
In addition to reflecting on the lyrics of this patriotic song, we need to call upon faith leaders in Berkshire County to organize a Zoom communal prayer service so we can come together in prayer to combat the anger and hatred of terrorists groups with the power of God’s grace.
It’s time we reconnect with true meaning of Irving Berlin’s lyrics and ask God to bless America.
Beverly J. Tobin, Pittsfield