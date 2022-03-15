To the editor: I was heartbroken to read in The Eagle that Doug Cowan, of Richmond, recently passed away.
I first met Doug while volunteering for the Berkshire Carousel in 2009. At that time, Doug was grieving the loss of his wife, Cassie, who died of breast cancer in 2008. While mourning, Doug put all his love and effort into carving “Pinky” in memory of Cassie. Once his creation was complete, he turned to me and said, “I want you to paint Pinky but, please, let me Gold Leaf her mane.” Doug’s quiet vision was that all cancer patients could ride Pinky for free. In fact, he designed “Pinky Tokens” to be given away at his own expense.
Sadly, as I write this, his treasured artwork continues to be locked away, along with 32 other ponies, each with their own special story. Perhaps the Berkshire Carousel could find a new home at the newly planned Pontoosuc Lake Park, since a merry-go-round was successful there in the 1950s. After all, it’s a great pity that such a fabulous carousel be left unused and abandoned.
Susan Edwards, Dalton