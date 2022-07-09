To the editor: In the run-up to the 2016 presidential race, Sen. Ted Cruz stated, “If I am your candidate, I promise I will never compromise.”
Unfortunately, that is the conservative attitude in the country today. They take no prisoners, are giddy with power and are extremists to the nth degree. The words “reasonable” and “compromise” are not part of their vocabulary. And because the Senate is split 50-50 and they have a 6-3 Supreme Court majority, they go for the jugular on every issue.
Due to the ongoing slaughter of innocent people with assault weapons, a few House and Senate Republicans made minor concessions for what seems to be done so as to not appear insensitive.
Abortion is an issue with an extreme Republican stance, with most wanting to ban all abortions with no exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life of the mother.
In schools, they seek to ban books they don’t like. They whitewash slavery, want to avoid discussing Japanese Americans being rounded up and put into internment camps during World War II and shame schoolchildren that aren’t “straight.”
The Supreme Court is supposed to protect us. Instead, the court has signed on to the far-right agenda and is legislating from the bench. Aside from overturning Roe v. Wade, (a 49-year precedent) and potentially allowing open carry of guns, they also knocked down Environmental Protection Agency rules meant to combat climate change, claiming it was not authorized by Congress. Conservatives on the court are blurring the line that separates church and state, claiming it is a “theory” that is not in the Constitution. Justice Clarence Thomas recently made it clear he wants to go further by reversing rules that allow same-sex marriage and banning contraception.
In newly released polls, the Republican’s extreme agenda is shown to be unpopular with the majority of the country, which could hurt them in the upcoming midterm elections. Exposing Trump’s criminal acts and abuses of power while in office should serve to divide clear-thinking Republicans from the MAGA crowd and influence independents to vote for Democrats. If that happens, it could possibly give the Democrats an opening to maintain their House majority, increase their number of seats in the Senate and help to keep our democracy intact.
Frank Gunsberg, Great Barrington