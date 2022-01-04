To the editor: I’d completed my shopping at the Stop & Shop on Dan Fox Drive.
Groceries were tucked away in the station wagon. Upon opening the driver's door, I tossed the keys onto the console — but they didn’t stay there, flipping out to land in between the seat on the floor. And as I tried to retrieve them, they went totally missing under the driver’s seat. No cellphone to call for help.
I went back inside to the service desk, asking to use a phone, explaining my dilemma to the girl working. Instead, she graciously summoned two employees she felt might be able to assist me, and that they happily did.
After several tries, the woman, had them in her hand. After hugging and glad-handing, I noticed her employee name tag. Even under that face mask, she was familiar to me. Fourth grade at Egremont Elementary School immediately came to mind. I called out her first and last name and an unexpected reunion took place. She was very surprised and so pleased that I’d remembered her after so many decades had passed. An unanticipated reunion for both of us.
I drove home with a happy heart and a big smile on my face.
Thank you, Tara.
Christine Jordan, Lenox