To the editor: The war against Ukraine is highlighting two paths our country can now take: We can deepen our dependence on fossil fuels, drill more and yet again delay responding to the rapidly increasing urgency of the climate crises (70 degrees above normal temperatures in Antarctica, the breaking off of an ice shelf the size of Manhattan that had been considered relatively safe) or use this time as yet another wake up call to fight “two birds with one stone” Russia and global climate disruption.
Every aspect of our economy (and all of us citizens, if you ask me) can and need to engage in this, hence President Joe Biden has ordered all federal departments to consider climate impacts in their work.
Our Congressman Richard Neal, deeply connected to the health care industry, reached out to the department of Health and Human Services last year to explore ways the ”department can administratively drive change towards business practices that help reduce the health industry’s significant climate impact — an estimated 10 percent of national emissions," a press release says. Richard Neal is now asking early adopters in the health care field to share insights into how the Legislature can support the industry as a whole in reducing their carbon footprint.
All progress can seem like too little and too slow, and there are many reasons to feel cynical even about efforts in government, but it is also important to acknowledge the work that is being done behind the scenes, because any dent in emissions will make it a little more likely that we can preserve a livable world for those who are born today.
Uli Nagel, Lee
The writer is a volunteer for Citizens Climate Lobby.