To the editor: Residents of Massachusetts, eager to do something to protect American democracy from the unprecedented threats that imperil it, are often frustrated to know what to do.
Living in a reliably blue state, our representatives and senators need no urging to vote for any voting rights bill that comes before them. What can we do that will make a difference?
We can take action against Fox News, the propaganda arm of the anti-democratic movement that broadcasts incendiary misinformation to millions of Americans every night. I'm not talking about boycotting its advertisers. Fox is strangely insulated from that strategy, because it makes most of its money not from advertising but from a sweetheart deal it has made with cable companies. It is paid a certain amount per subscriber by these companies. If you're a cable subscriber, and you have Fox, you're putting money into their pocket, whether you watch or not.
It follows that the way to genuinely weaken Fox is to cancel your cable and switch to other media services. You can direct the fees you used to pay for cable toward whatever news organizations you choose to support, and you can encourage your friends and family to do the same. If you're tech savvy, you can even help them make the switch.
By cutting the cable, you cut off a source of funding for a malevolent force in our political culture, and you may even find that it saves you money. Protecting democracy rarely comes at such a bargain.
Kevin Thomas, North Adams