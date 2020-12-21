A Christmas to remember
To the editor: I felt I should share with everyone what the true spirit of Christmas is.
For many years, our volunteer fire department has given the seniors of Lanesborough a roast beef dinner with all the fixings, a singalong and time to visit with friends we don’t see but at the fire station.
We were sure this year there would be no such gathering at the firehouse on a Sunday afternoon. However, our firefighters were ready to see how this could happen in 2020. And they did. This is the year of the drive-by, stay-safe-in-your-car, pick-up meal.
The Council on Aging put out the word. Dinner would be ready for pickup on Nov. 6 at a convenient time for all. Our firefighters went to work.
And what a meal it was. Roast beef (you cut it with a fork), mashed potatoes, gravy, beans, rolls and butter. A goodie bag was also included. Your meal was all packed and put in your car with a smile that said “we love you.”
The love and concern of all these folks makes me and my family glad to call Lanesborough our home. God sure picked out a wonderful place that I have called home for the past 63 years.
You are all in my daily prayers for good health and your safety. You are all my Christmas angels.
Mary B. Moesley, Lanesborough