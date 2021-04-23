To the editor: I hope it’s not too late to reply to the article in the April 15 Eagle “Where Tyringham got its name,” which is reprinted from the Eagle of April 15, 1954, and which only just landed on my desk.
The answer to this vexing question is far more interesting than the preposterous claims proposed in the article. Tyringham is the only town in Massachusetts to have been named after a woman. Here is how this came about.
In Colonial times, it was the privilege of governors to name towns incorporated during their tenure. In 1760, the governor of Massachusetts was Francis Bernard. An examination of the original manuscript of the town’s charter showed that, whereas most of it was in the hand of a scribe, the name “Tyringham” was in the governor’s own hand and matched his signature at the end of the charter.
Why did he change the name of the village called “Township No. 1” and rename it Tyringham?
Before sailing for America, Bernard met with his cousin Jane Beresford. She was an elderly, childless widow and the owner of Nether Winchenden, an estate in Buckinghamshire, which she had inherited from her father John Tyringham. Francis Bernard was her closest relative and she now drew up her will leaving him her estate. It is clear that Bernard when he became governor of Massachusetts named Winchenden after his English estate and Tyringham for the kind lady (formerly Miss Tyringham) who left him this handsome bequest.
Tyringham can take pride not only in being the only town in Massachusetts to have been named after a woman but also because it was named by a man who, by his repressive colonial policies (it is doubtfully said), did more than any single person to precipitate the American Revolution.
Clinton Elliott, Tyringham
The writer is the former chariman of the Tyringham Historical Commission.