To the editor: This past two months, a group of parishioners from the First Congregational Church North Adams has been reading and meeting to discuss Carol Anderson’s "White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide." It is an intensely powerful exploration of the multiple, self-conscious and coordinated ways in which our government and our society have excluded African Americans from full participation in the life of our nation, from Reconstruction until the present day. It is a history few of us fully understood or appreciated, and we are appalled at our ignorance.
We urge our fellow Berkshire residents in the strongest possible terms to read this book. It will clearly demonstrate to you how thoroughly Black citizens have been denied the right to have equal access to work, an education, housing, freedom of movement, police protection, the vote and the courts. These efforts to check African Americans’ progress on all fronts have been and continue to be systemic, long-standing and ongoing.
Our desire to continue our education is now eclipsed by our sense of urgency. We have committed ourselves to doing our very best to respond to the present moment. The most pressing needs as we currently see them are to oppose state efforts to restrict voter access and to support the federal For the People Act (H.R. 1), which has been approved by the House and is now in the hands of the Senate. We urge you to join us in our commitment, whether by sharing time with us or by pursuing your own avenues toward justice for all. All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter. Contact fccnorthadams@gmail.com for more information about our racial justice team.
Billie Allard, Lois Daunis, Sarah Farnsworth, Helen Fields, Julie Filkins, Linda Freeney, Sue Frew, Janet Johns, Lew Johns, Amy Johns, Carolyn Peck, Heidi Peterson, Sue Reutlinger, Dave Rhoads, Lynn Rhoads and Anne Urban
The writers are concerned citizens and congregants of First Congregational Church UCC North Adams.