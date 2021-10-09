To the editor: I had a conversation with a stranger recently, and as many conversations go these days the subject quickly turned to COVID-19.
After a couple of disturbing comments from this individual, I asked him if he received a COVID vaccination. His answer was "No, no way, never."
I immediately became angered and asked him if he had been vaccinated for polio. His answer: "No." Measles? "Nope." Smallpox? "Give me a break." Diphtheria? "What's that?"
Suddenly, my anger turned to shame and sympathy, as I then realized that this man had never gone to grammar school.
TJ Chiaretto, Pittsfield