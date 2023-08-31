Letter: A couple questions on behalf of veterans

To the editor: A simple question or two.
Why, in one of the richest and most advanced countries in the world, can't Veterans Affairs provide a commonly used fish oil capsule? It has not been available for many months, and when I inquire about it, they say they can't find a provider. But when it comes down to procuring million-dollar planes and submarines and other expensive items, no problem.
What ever happened to the bill sent to Congress about "fair" travel reimbursement expenses? Just another thing to ignore; after all, the veterans are just old, used up, disabled, no fight left in them.
And the veterans groups that are supposed to represent them take their donations and do little to help. Just a couple questions I thought I'd ask.
Bruce Deloye, Lenox
The writer served in the United States Marine Corp from 1954 to 1957.