Letter: A critique of the 'Millionaire mindset'

To the editor: I am not a native to the Berkshires but have been here about a decade now and still cannot comprehend this.
Could anything be more tone-deaf in 2022 than a school that calls its student body and athletes the Millionaires and touts their “Millionaire mindset?” It’s about as inappropriate of a mascot as something like the White Warriors.
Kids don’t care much about local past history and bygone glory days. This is about parents and grandparents with a death grip on the past. How it could have ever gotten this far with an ongoing/recurring debate about their unbecoming nickname is mind-boggling. I have spoken to scores of parents who attest they would never send their children to that school solely because of the name. And with Monument Mountain Regional High School “deleveling,” it’s very frustrating that two potentially great South County schools throw up unnecessary impediments to their attractiveness.
As long as they retain the name Millionaires and everyone else remains “less than,” the roots of all of their nonacademic problems will be in question. Change the name and see if that helps change the culture.
Neil Davis, Pittsfield