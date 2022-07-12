To the editor: It continues to amaze me that so many Republicans maintain that the 2020 election was stolen despite a popular vote margin of 7 million.
Even Republican primary candidates who only got a few percent of the vote are now claiming election fraud. Where will this stop? Equal opportunity to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy. Not one of the claims of fraud have ever turned up any evidence of fraud that could have changed the outcome of the election. A number of actual cases of election meddling ended up being Republicans, and even there, the numbers were very small.
Sixty out of 61 lawsuits by the Trump administration were thrown out. Multiple taxpayer funded recounts failed to change the results. Now, because of these baseless claims, a significant number of Americans believe that elections are not trustworthy and may not even vote. This is a cancer eating into our democracy, which will delegitimize elections in the future, allowing fringe candidates to be elected to offices where they can continue to perpetrate these conspiracy theories, further undermining our democracy.
You can be sure that the dictatorships and autocratic countries of the world are laughing at us, and following this disintegration with glee. We are heading down a very dark path, indeed.
Bob Johnson, Hinsdale