To the editor: A recent letter-writer objected to proof of vaccination requirements by Tanglewood and theaters because requiring a vaccine that does not prevent viral transmission makes "no sense from a public health perspective." ("Letter: The summer of COVID theater," Eagle, April 22.)
As the letter states, many people who are fully vaccinated and boosted became infected by the very contagious omicron BA.2 variant that is now prevalent here. However, because most Berkshire residents are fully vaccinated and/or previously infected by COVID-19, most now infected with BA.2 do not become seriously ill, and hospitalizations and deaths have not risen significantly. A study published March 2 by the Washington state Department of Health showed that fully vaccinated people over 12, especially those boosted, are five to seven times less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and that those over 65 are seven times less likely to die of COVID-19 than are unvaccinated people. Our local hospitals are thus not being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, and there is adequate intensive care unit capacity for those seriously ill with other conditions.
In this respect, up-to-date vaccination is doing what it is supposed to do: keeping people out of the hospital and out of the morgue and reducing the strain on health care facilities. In this way, the highly disruptive COVID-19 pandemic can more closely resemble the more manageable endemic influenza. The science is clear: Requiring proof of vaccination in crowded indoor venues makes good public health sense and is supported by the science.
Ms. Wendt also objected to the mask requirement in theaters, because "masks do not stop the spread of COVID." Many studies have shown that the wearing of well-fitted, high-quality masks, such as KN95 and N95 but not cloth or surgical masks, does substantially reduce viral transmission. This is most important for those among us who are vulnerable to serious COVID-19 consequences, such as the elderly, those with weakened immune systems and those with certain underlying conditions. Fortunately, KN95 and N95 masks are now readily available and relatively inexpensive.
Because many in the world are still unvaccinated, the arrival of new and potentially dangerous variants is almost inevitable. Now and when such variants emerge, current evidence suggests that the wearing of high-quality, well-fitted masks in indoor crowded public places like theaters and staying up-to-date with vaccinations are important and sensible public health measures to control the spread of COVID-19.
Charles I. Wohl, M.D., Lenox