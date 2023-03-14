Letter: A documentary on democracy to premiere in the Berkshires

To the editor: I write to invite you to the movies.
"No Time to Fail" is a groundbreaking documentary tracking the struggle of election workers in the 2020 election. See election workers, Republican and Democrat, persevere to achieve just one goal: Ensure that anyone eligible to vote, gets to vote. If elections are the backbone of democracy, election workers are the backbone of elections.
"No Time to Fail" premieres in the Berkshires on March 22 at 7 p.m. for one night only at the Images Cinema on Spring Street in Williamstown.
My daughter, the film's director, Margo Guernsey, in her second major film, will be here for a talk-back following the movie.
Tickets are available online or at the box office. I urge you to buy your tickets early as space is limited.
Come see and walk away knowing that all the election denier claims are pure fraud.
See you at the movies on March 22. Elections matter.
Sherwood Guernsey, Williamstown