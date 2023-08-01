Letter: A fellow theater artist's reply to letter-writer's concerns about WTF's diversity efforts

To the editor: In response to Conrad L. Osborne’s July 20 letter to the editor on July 20th ("Letter: Williamstown Theatre Festival questionnaire troubles me"), I would like to share another theater artist’s perspective.
As I understand it, theater companies across the country are striving for a much-needed cultural shift to include a more diverse range of voices, perspectives and cultures that have long been excluded in the history of American theatre. I imagine this shift perhaps leaves theatergoers like Conrad feeling alienated and yearning for the works they’ve come to expect on WTF’s stages.
In his letter, Conrad urges folks that make up the audience in the region to speak up for “something of greater artistic value and integrity than what WTF is presently pushing for.”
Conrad also writes, in his own mini Q&A:
“Q: What has diversity to do with art? A: Not a thing, pro or con. At best, it’s neutral and at worst a mind-sucking distraction.”
I disagree. Personally, I see great possibility in art that reflects many identities, experiences and cultures. I find that when we purposefully open ourselves up to experiences outside of our own, it’s an opportunity to understand, learn, engage, expose, witness, discover, grow, challenge ourselves, receive, give, celebrate, illuminate and welcome — to build community together.
As different people with different backgrounds and tastes, my idea of “artistic value and integrity” might be different from Conrad’s. I think it’s valuable to allow creators space to experiment and to have their work produced in influential spaces like WTF. I think art and artists need spaces to fail or succeed or have whatever effect they have on their audiences. And I think it only serves to build upon the legacies of our cultural institutions that they are willing to provide this space.
Yet I take Conrad's point. I hope companies are not virtue signaling but honestly striving to create and support meaningful, well-executed work both for their artists and for our community.
I urge theatergoers in this area to keep supporting these institutions as they attempt to balance change as needed and honor/maintain/build their audiences while also facing a number of other financial struggles. I urge you to communicate any displeasure with clarity, respect and empathy and to think about what these companies and artists are trying to balance as you evaluate the art you like. For the love of the theater.
Gregory Boover, Lee