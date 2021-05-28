To the editor: Last Friday, I brought my class on a field trip to Balance Rock.
I was happy to see the rock in all its glory and amazed to see it without all the graffiti that normally adorns the 65-ton remnant of the last ice age. I told them seven stories about the history. One was the story of the glacier that deposited it there when the last ice age came to an end about 20,000 years ago.
Another chronicled the story of the Roma, also known as Gypsies, who camped near the rock in the late 1800s. They were charging 10 cents a person to those who wanted to see it, much to the disappointment of the farmer who owned the land as well as the town’s people. The people tried to blow up the rock in an attempt to discourage the Roma and make them leave the area. The attempt failed and the travelers moved on anyway.
Another story told of the PCBs dumped near the rock at the Rose property. General Electric Co. was made to remove the poison with the help of J.H. Maxymillian Co.
Then came the giant Native American legend. The legend says that the rock became balanced as they were playing a game of “Quoits” where a stone was tossed to come close to another. The game was won when the chief of the tribe tossed the boulder and it landed perfectly balanced where it sits today.
After that, I told them of the urban legend of the Hook Hand Man. This story surfaced in 1968 at Pittsfield High when I was a junior. It seems that an escaped man from a mental institution would use his hook to slice the throat of the female companion parked at the lot while looking at the stars and romancing. Many thrill-seeking couples ventured there to see for themselves. I and my “date” never saw a thing.
All these stories brought laughs and some questions, but none were more interesting to the students than the story of the buried treasure supposedly hidden there by unknown persons during the American Revolution. One of my students thinks he knows where it is. You won’t believe where, and I won’t tell. Go there yourself and see the rock all cleaned up before it gets covered again in graffiti.
Tim Herene, Hinsdale