Letter: A final goodbye and a thank you for a job well done

To the editor: On Nov. 12, the Proprietors of the Pittsfield Cemetery at 203 Wahconah St. lost its well-respected superintendent to cancer.
Greg Price — the cemetery's superintendent since 2003, foreman and mechanic since 1975 — was a man of many talents. He used his talents to run a very successful cemetery for all to use and enjoy. He took great pride in keeping up the appearance of the rolling acres that were covered with all types of trees and shrubs.
Greg was a man who led by example. No job was too tough for him to handle. He was a man who loved his job and enjoyed the challenges his profession presented. Many a weekend you would find Greg at work, fine-tuning his skills.
Over 47 years, Greg seldom took time off, and even during his chemo treatments for the past three years Greg never missed a day of work. This changed during the few weeks before he passed when the cancer was starting to be too much. One can only imagine the inner strength he must have had to keep pushing forward for the past three years.
Greg ran the cemetery with efficiency and took great pride in making sure that the services provided by the cemetery were done correctly and in a timely manner. During the peak COVID period, Greg and staff didn't miss a beat and were there for the residents of Berkshire County. It was a very scary time that had many unknowns.
His calm demeanor, his sincerity and his broad cemetery experiences were amazing. He gave us all the confidence that our loved ones would be respectfully taken care of no matter what the circumstances.
Greg in the end did not want to leave his cemetery in the wrong hands, so over the past eight years he groomed his replacement, Ginger Henault, to handle the future important cemetery services.
As the president of the Pittsfield Cemetery and as the representative of the board of directors, I wish to express my sincere appreciation to Greg for his 47 years of selfless service and for his friendship.
Arthur King Francis, Pittsfield