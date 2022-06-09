To the editor: Today in America, we are at that fork.
If we go to the left, we will continue to be a democracy. If we go to the right, probably not.
Many Republicans are fixated on Fox. They claim President Joe Biden is old, has lost his mind, he cannot put a full sentence together, is feeble and follows the dictates of the socialists in his party. In other words, nothing they say is accurate. Instead, President Biden has brought the free world and NATO countries together to combat a Hitleresque effort by Vladimir Putin to expand his influence through aggression. A feeble president could not have accomplished that.
If you thought that Republicans were a lock for the 2022 midterm elections, think again. They may be doing something that Democrats usually do: shooting themselves in the foot. Every day, people are murdered with military weapons while Republicans block commonsense gun legislation. In anticipation of Roe v. Wade being overturned, Republican legislatures are enacting “trigger” laws that ban abortion, some starting at fertilization and considering a miscarriage an abortion, with no exception for incest, rape or if the mother’s life is at risk. Some include banning contraceptives. (How will people react to their children being killed at school while old men control women’s reproductive rights?)
Donny Deutsch, a public relations icon, suggested that you tell a Republican voter that they are a racist. Remind them that when they vote for Republicans they are voting to enact laws that define that description. If they claim to like some Republicans stances, tell them that they cannot have it both ways.
That crossroads is just ahead. I am hoping the majority of voters will make the correct choice as to which road to follow.
Frank Gunsberg, Great Barrington