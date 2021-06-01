To the editor: Although the use of a comma splice in contemporary prose seems to have become somewhat common, I was surprised to notice this sentence error in a piece in The Eagle by "Grammar Guy" Curtis Honeycutt. ("Curtis Honeycutt | Grammar Guy: A double-take down the garden path," Eagle, May 29)
A comma splice, a kind of run-on construction, is the result of joining or “splicing” two sentences together with just a comma, as Honeycutt does here: “These pleasant-sounding sentences are grammatically correct (yay), however, they lead you to believe something is amiss in their structure.” To be correct, Honeycutt should use a semicolon before “however” — or else use a period to form two sentences. “However” is an adverb; it’s not a legitimate sentence-joining word, such as “but,” a conjunction.
With everything that’s been going on in the world as of late, perhaps we should not make too big a deal of a sentence structure error, but I want to think our language is still pretty important — something we all need to keep taking care of.
William Corby, Lenox