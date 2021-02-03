A grateful thanks from the heart
To the editor: Much thanks to the Adams Highway Department for the excellent snow removal during the past storm, and also a thank-you to the business/home owners who cleared their walks to make them safe.
It puts a smile on our face when walking for our daily ritual. Very, very important to get us out for our mind and body therapy. And if there be an emergency, the roads/walks are clear.
Your kindness to us is not overlooked. And to note, happy people are happy people. Thank you all again!
Mary C. Culverwell, Adams