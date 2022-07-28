To the editor: Robert Wadsworth’s letter ("Letter: Barbalunga's fiscal critique deserves its own critique," Eagle, July 20) defending Sheriff Tom Bowler’s budget mentioned there has been a 26 percent rise in the consumer price index in the last 10 years, increasing the cost of goods and services (I calculated 2 percent per year from 2011-2021).
However, Bowler’s facility operational expenses only increased $33,243 from 2011 to 2021 (5 percent, not 26 percent). Bowler also refused to administer medically assisted treatment until 2019, and forced abstinence represented a considerable cost savings. In contrast, regular employee compensation increased by more than $4 million (from 84.5 percent to 88.2 percent of the budget), while the number of inmates fell from nearly 400 to approximately 135. Where did the money go?
Bowler’s top executive team has nearly doubled in 11 years from eight to 15 persons, and the top-paid 15 employees earned over $2 million combined in 2021 (an increase of over $700,000 since 2011). His executive team has generally enjoyed 4 percent annual raises, and the correctional officers I have spoken with are not happy with the lack of pay equity.
For example, the assistant superintendent earned $109,112 in 2011 and in 2021 earned $180,339. That’s a 65 percent increase over 10 years. In 2011, the CFO earned $46,240 and in 2019, $61,931, representing an average 4.25 percent annual pay raise; yet, in 2020, that part-time salary then doubled to $123,490 and, in 2021, it was $139,325. We would like to know why.
The average base salary of the 105 corrections officers under Bowler has gone up 1.9 percent per year, from $45,756 in 2011 to $54,453 in 2021, which is close to inflation; correctional officer base pay totaled $4.76 million in 2011 and $5.72 million in 2021, only a $960,000 increase.
Bottom line: Inmate count has been cut by almost two-thirds, while payroll continues to climb especially at the top, not to mention vehicles and gas cards. This budget needs to be rebalanced toward inmate support and frontline staff.
This Sheriff’s Office needs an audit and new leadership. As the Massachusetts Taxpayers Association reported, the potential cost savings are not being returned to the taxpayer or being reallocated to better treatment and rehabilitation.
Regarding my probation budget, I have zero control over my salary or what is appropriated by the state, whereas Bowler has the latitude to determine how he spends his budget, with the exception of his own salary.
Alf Barbalunga, Pittsfield
The writer is a candidate for Berkshire sheriff.