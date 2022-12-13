Letter: A heartfelt goodbye to a Great Barrington mainstay

To the editor: When I first heard from Annie Minifie, the owner of Byzantium in Great Barrington, that she was closing her store on Railroad Street after 43 years, I felt like I had been gut-punched.
This may sound like an overly dramatic response to a store’s closing, but I immediately thought of how many times over the past three and a half decades I had gone to Byzantium to buy an outfit for a wedding, funeral, anniversary party or some other large event in my life for which I needed something special to wear. I could always rely on Byzantium to have a great selection of contemporary, colorful, sophisticated and eclectic clothes to choose from. It was my “go to place” and it never failed.
I am not a shopper by nature, so having a quality women’s clothing store in town was a life-saver. Byzantium was more than a store to me; in its own way, it was like a family, where one was always warmly welcomed, helped above and beyond, and knew that the store’s staff, particularly Marlena and Annie herself, were always pulling for you to look your best.
When I drive up Railroad Street now, I see with sadness the “Going Out of Business” sign in the store window. I know the store will be open until the end of January and then the doors will close for the last time. I plan on going once more to say a heartfelt goodbye to Annie and her staff. I shall miss this store and the wonderful people who have worked there through the years.
Nicki Wilson, Great Barrington