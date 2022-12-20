Letter: A historical view of crime and punishment

To the editor: There have always been poor people and criminals.
When the numbers are reasonable, society tolerates the situation, but there comes a time when something must be done. I believe we are at, or very near, that point.
Before modern times churches took care of the poor, and serious criminals were promptly hanged. But eventually church funds became insufficient, and the public lost its taste for public executions.
In 1834, the English Parliament passed the “Poor Law” that established “poorhouses” that were often farms. Vagabonds and beggars were swept off the streets and required to live in poorhouses. They had to work to defray costs to the government. The living conditions in the poorhouses were deliberately uncomfortable and the food minimal in hopes that the occupants would try to get out.
In America, we had poorhouses, but they disappeared when Social Security was enacted. The idea of public assistance being minimal and uncomfortable was discarded. Nowadays, Social Security and other government-funded programs are intended to provide a comfortable living, and the incentive to get off the dole is gone.
Criminals were a different situation. Many crimes were punished by execution, but the public had come to dislike this, and there were simply no prisons to hold all the convicted criminals. The answer, in some places, was “transportation” — a modern version of the ancient “exile.” Sentenced to hang, a prisoner was given the option to be transported to the desolate land of Australia to work in the penal colony. A surprising number preferred to be hanged.
Today, we have Australia as a great successful nation, descended in good part from an initial stock of the worst criminals. Wonderful. Unfortunately, transportation is not an available option today, as there is no desolate place to put them. Unless, perhaps, Elon Musk can provide one.
Ed Dartford, Stockbridge