Letter: A legacy of keeping Berkshire kids healthy

To the editor: Growing up, I watched our family doctor, Dr. Harvey Bianco, travel in a big black car to make house calls in our North Adams neighborhood.
He carried a large doctor’s bag, and I thought then he was a pretty special guy. That is until later in life when my wife and I had kids and connected with Pittsfield pediatrician, Dr. Michael A. Fabrizio, who sadly will soon close his practice after serving Berkshire families for 44 years.
We met Dr. Mike in 1989 after the birth of our daughter. He was BMC’s house pediatrician and cared for her in the first days of life. Fast-forward three years, when we received a call from St. Agnes School in Dalton that our daughter was having trouble breathing. We rushed to Pittsfield where Dr. Mike saw her right away. A round of medications via the nebulizer stabilized her and a diagnosis of asthma resulted in us getting all the tools and information we needed to care for her right into adulthood.
A few years later, Fabrizio’s expert diagnosis of our 5-year-old son’s condition led us to a specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital where he received exceptional care. Now a 25-year-old, he leads a normal life thanks to the early intervention of Dr. Fabrizio.
Our accounts are among probably thousands of family stories that include the unnerving realities of childhood health. Kids gets sick, sometimes really sick, and the common reaction is to worry. We always worried, but the concern was always tempered with Dr. Fabrizio in our corner. He was a trusted partner whose personable nature, confidence and professionalism was only surpassed by the tender reassurance he gave parents.
Fabrizio leaves an awesome legacy of keeping thousands of Berkshire kids healthy. Moms and dads throughout the Berkshires owe him a debt of gratitude for his personal sacrifice as a pediatrician and his lasting influence on the social, emotional and physical well-being of Berkshire families.
With the kids grown up now, I haven’t been in the Columbus Avenue office in quite a while but I’ll always remember the cramped quarters and how Dr. Mike’s personality filled a room and drew a smile. “Peter the Great” is how he greeted my son upon entering the exam room. From then on, you knew as a parent you were in good hands and things would be all right.
Joseph Grande, Dalton