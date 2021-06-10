A lesson in development for Stockbridge
To the editor:
The Stockbridge Planning Board has been wrestling with land development, reimagining the use of historic property and preservation of green space.
For the record, there is an existing property that incorporates all of these goals and it exists in Stockbridge. The development at White Pines is an example of cluster development and rehab of existing historic buildings with a small percentage of newer buildings all clustered in the center of the extensive property known historically as Music Inn and before that as the outbuildings of the Wheatleigh Estate.
My husband, Bob, and I owned this property in the 1960s and ‘70s. Our original idea was to build condos, but this idea was firmly rejected by the Stockbridge Zoning Board in the ‘60s. We asked our cousin, David Rothstein, who was then doing commercial architecture in New York City, to look at the property and help develop some plan for the site. While David was thinking about options, he was approached by music producer Don Law, and the idea of open-air concerts featuring performers like Arlo Guthrie, Tina Turner and James Taylor was formed. Thus, Music Inn started and grew, adding a movie theater (Toad Hall), Lenox Arts Theater Productions and the Bread and Puppet Theater.
The popularity of [Music Inn] drew substantial crowds. It had ample parking, but when the crowds strained parking capacity autos frequently encroached on private property, upsetting neighbors. Stockbridge had numerous complaints from these neighbors and eventually took action and barred Music Inn from operating. There was a lawsuit and the town lost because it was not in their power to prevent us from doing business. We then re-approached the town and said we planned to reopen Music Inn or, if permitted, pursue development of the property. The town was now eager to choose the second option.
The development plan was to create a cluster development in the center of the property and to preserve the remaining 70-plus acres as open space. To accomplish this, the historic outbuildings would be preserved with their interiors rehabilitated and several new buildings added, all within the central cluster. White Pines today is a successful reimagining of land use and a positive example of creative development. I suggest that the Stockbridge Planning Board tour White Pines before making decisions about development. Also, perhaps having David Rothstein talk with the ZBA would also be helpful.
Olga Weiss, Stockbridge