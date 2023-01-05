Letter: 'A Little Night Music' deserved year-end recognition

To the editor: The making of year-end 10-best lists is about as foolish as the Academy Awards nonsense where an arbitrary number of “bests” are nominated after which one is crowned from a field of works and performances that are simply not comparable.
Consider, if Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh are both nominated this year, how does one compare such vastly different achievements from two of our greatest actresses in roles and films that could hardly be more different?
Having been pressed into creating such lists by publications I once wrote for, I fell victim to the temptation to play god and have often been the odd man out in my choices. However, after a lifetime as a critic, director and theater teacher, I cannot suffer silently the exclusion of Barrington Stage Company’s thrilling production of “A Little Night Music” from Jeffrey Borak’s 10-best list of theater productions. ("Theater critic Jeffrey Borak picks his 10 best productions in the Berkshires in 2022," Eagle, Dec. 29.)
This musical was one of the most technically proficient and artistically enthralling accomplishments I have seen in some 55 years of attending theater in the Berkshires. It also gave me far more pleasure than many I have seen on Broadway. A moving tribute to its creator Stephen Sondheim (sadly, and embarrassingly, the only such one in our area), it was a grand farewell from its director, Julie Boyd, who deserved better from the local paper.
There is insufficient space to justify my remarks here, but the thousands who saw “Night Music” will doubtless know of what I speak. However, I do want to assure BSC’s new artistic director, Alan Paul, that this is exactly the type of show for which many of us hunger. And it exemplifies why BSC has so dramatically taken the spotlight as what this writer has the temerity to call the “best” theater company in the area.
Ralph Hammann, Williamstown