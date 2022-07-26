To the editor: Together as chairperson for the Pittsfield Commission on Disabilities and program director at AdLib Inc. (the local Independent Living Center), we want to let all of Pittsfield know that July 26 is a very important historical date.
It was on this date back in 1990 that President George H.W. Bush signed into law the Americans with Disabilities Act.
For those of you who might still be unaware of what the ADA is, it prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life including jobs, schools, transportation and all public and private places that are open to the general public. The ADA makes sure that people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else.
When the Berkshire Mall was open, for years the population of persons with disabilities celebrated the signing of the ADA with a "resource fair" in the center court of the mall. Annually, we even honored our strongest advocate with an award.
We are celebrating the 32nd anniversary of the signing of the ADA with a billboard on the roof of a building found at the corner of Tyler Street and Brown Street reading "Let's All Celebrate The ADA — Equality 32 Years." If you have a moment, drive by and check it out.
We wish to thank David Twiggs, CEO of Goodwill of the Berkshires & Southern Vermont, for the idea that was put in motion. David is also a member of the Pittsfield Commission on Disabilities.
We wish to thank the artist who painted and designed the picture for the billboard free of charge, Beth White, of Sackets Harbor, N.Y.
We wish to thank Laura Carchedi for enhancing the picture with the sponsorships to fit the size of the billboard.
We wish to thank Jennifer Jasiorkowski of Berkshire Community Action Council for securing the billboard for the Pittsfield Commission on Disabilities.
We wish thank PCTV for providing advertisement of the billboard and the entire city of Pittsfield for always showing their support of the ADA by backing the hard work of our community agencies and the Pittsfield Commission on Disabilities.
Lastly and as a "thank you" to and for all of the above who gave of their skills, effort and time, AdLib, Inc. is hosting an early afternoon ADA celebration on July 26.
Thank you, all, again.
Cathy Carchedi, Pittsfield
June Hailer, Pittsfield