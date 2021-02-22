With Fr. Michalenko’s passing, a loss of life steeped in faith, history
To the editor: Monday marked 90 years since the apparition of Jesus to Sr. Maria Faustina Kowalska in her convent chapel in Plock, Poland.
In 1933, a portrait of Jesus was painted of what she saw. It was displayed on April 28, 1935, in present day Vilnius, Lithuania, and public devotion began. The Marian Congregation in Stockbridge have had a shrine devoted to this since 1944 after a priest, Father Joseph, escaped from Nazi- and Soviet-occupied Poland and arrived in the U.S.
The Marians were founded in 1670 in Poland by St. Stanislaus Papczynski. A priest who was instrumental in getting the message out of communist Poland by taking the diary of St. Faustina was Father Seraphim Michalenko, who was born in Adams in 1930 and passed on Feb. 11 in Pittsfield. His funeral Mass was on Saturday in Stockbridge.
Joseph G.V. Maciora, Lenox