To the editor: Growing up in the Berkshires has caused me to reflect and get perspective on the complaints that are echoed from Great Barrington to Pittsfield and beyond all winter long.
There are some key reasons I am looking forward to leaving sunny Miami and spending time with my family during this holiday season:
I believe the coldness and darkness of winter gives you a wonderful excuse to make a fire, drink hot chocolate and get into pajamas directly after dinner.
Cooking and baking is so much more enjoyable when it is not 85 degrees.
If you have lost your enthusiasm for snow because of the hazards it can bring, try spending time with a family member under the age of 10 making a snowman. The joy children find in copious amounts of snow is contagious.
Sledding is a family activity, and in the Berkshires the Monument Mountain hill will bring laughter and joy to so many.
Ski Butternut opening once again carries some fond memories and many will brave even the coldest temperatures just to get a chance on our small "mountain."
Lastly, I think just like how darkness brings gratitude for light, hard times bring appreciation for the good; similarly, cold temperatures brings gratitude for the warmth. I love where I have called home for decades of my life and I wish people would practice gratitude for such a wonderful, under-appreciated time of year known as winter in the Berkshires
Abbey Moran, Great Barrington