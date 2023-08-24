Letter: A memorable finale to Tanglewood's season

To the editor: Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s season finale, was memorable for a number of reasons.
However, I didn’t anticipate the biggest surprise of all.
The Tanglewood Music Center student orchestra was magnificent (and so young), and the incredible female guest conductor, Susanna Malkki, brought the house down with tears of love and joy. The first violinist, who wore a pair of memorable black silk and crystal stilettos, didn’t go unnoticed by me.
None of those touched me like the head that popped up in front of my seat to look into my eyes during the soulful third movement of the symphony. Gazing into my face was the most beautiful, yellow Labrador retriever service dog. Not blinking a black-rimmed eye, the dog would slowly turn away, fulfilling its duty to its handicapped human, taking its job very seriously. Not a wiggle, a bark or showing any signs of discontent in any way, even when the orchestra hit the highest crescendos throughout the afternoon. I wanted to cover and protect the dog’s soft, fur covered ears.
Yes, that face — its incredible behavior and devotion to its owner — that is what was most memorable on that beautiful season finale on Sunday at Tanglewood.
Christine Jordan, Lenox